Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Drops By 89.2%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the October 31st total of 976,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCKT opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $15.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.93. Socket Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

SCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Socket Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Socket Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

