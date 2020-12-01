iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Down 67.0% in November

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the October 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 171.5% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 110,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,471,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,129,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter.

