Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ SFBC opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $37.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell bought 5,000 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $149,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 106,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $211,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 107,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

