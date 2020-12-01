SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 331.3% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $14.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.13. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $5.67.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SigmaTron International stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of SigmaTron International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

