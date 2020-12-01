SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Down 78.2% in November

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the October 31st total of 44,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

SGRP stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

