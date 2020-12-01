Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Drops By 67.6%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the October 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sify Technologies stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

