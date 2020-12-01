Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the October 31st total of 304,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of SINT opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Sintx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.89% and a negative net margin of 633.61%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

