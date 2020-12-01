Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the October 31st total of 68,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCA opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Seneca Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

Get Seneca Biopharma alerts:

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a negative return on equity of 138.92%.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.