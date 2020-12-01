Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Short Interest Update

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,940,000 shares, an increase of 463.3% from the October 31st total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,285 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sundial Growers by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. Sundial Growers has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 179.71% and a negative net margin of 362.49%. The business had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

SNDL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sundial Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

