Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the October 31st total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SYNL stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.25. Synalloy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.53%.

In other news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 7,180 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $40,351.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $154,852 in the last quarter. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synalloy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synalloy in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

