People s United Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $9,433,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $1,033,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 26.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 125.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,646,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 93,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $28,518,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,705 shares of company stock worth $137,323,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $260.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.28. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

