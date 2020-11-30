Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after buying an additional 107,239 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $1,292,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,304.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,419 shares of company stock worth $12,245,111. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $136.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.55. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

