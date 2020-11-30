Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 116.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 59,691 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

NYSE THO opened at $96.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

