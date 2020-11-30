Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $31,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after buying an additional 10,213,027 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,005,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after buying an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.