Federated Hermes Inc. Has $13.51 Million Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $75.57 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $155.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

