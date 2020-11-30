Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Holdings Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 126.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

TPR opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

