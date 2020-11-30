O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $386,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,097,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,239,000 after acquiring an additional 46,575 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $133.82 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

