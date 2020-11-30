O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,009 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 9,111.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TransUnion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 82.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 19.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 29.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 17.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TRU opened at $92.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,111,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $204,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,204 shares of company stock valued at $6,229,235. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

