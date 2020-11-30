ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,603 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 195.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank downgraded ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Argus downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.26.

OKE stock opened at $37.23 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

