Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,695,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after buying an additional 1,264,738 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $44.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

