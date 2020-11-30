Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 37,397 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,397 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 272,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 944,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,407,000 after buying an additional 356,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $83.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

