Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 424,611.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 641,163 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Whiting Petroleum worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 146,136 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $44,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

WLL opened at $23.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen raised Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

