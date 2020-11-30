Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 1,673,724 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10,954.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673,724 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Carnival Co. & worth $25,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 82.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.00. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

