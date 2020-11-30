Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,362 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 93,798 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,997 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,494 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 13,018 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total transaction of $891,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,817,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,891 shares of company stock worth $8,582,040. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.22.

Shares of ILMN opened at $317.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

