Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Increased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 106.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 497,868 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXR opened at $110.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.82 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,532 shares of company stock valued at $13,932,753. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

