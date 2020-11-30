Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 151.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,431. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of CERN opened at $74.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

