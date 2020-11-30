Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $37.78 Million Stock Holdings in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,547,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,651 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mylan were worth $37,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Mylan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Mylan by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Mylan by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Mylan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

MYL opened at $15.85 on Monday. Mylan has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYL. BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mylan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.