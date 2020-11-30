Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,790 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 193,335 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $481,692,000 after purchasing an additional 633,761 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $325,503,000 after purchasing an additional 430,296 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 14.1% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,896,514 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $76,537,000 after purchasing an additional 730,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 280,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 231.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,131 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Cowen increased their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

HAL opened at $17.56 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

