Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 17,734 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $23,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 40.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 16.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $125.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $131.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.55.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

