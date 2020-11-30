Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,894,000 after purchasing an additional 486,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after buying an additional 1,455,983 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,044,000 after buying an additional 146,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,656,000 after buying an additional 318,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $97.40 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $159,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,858 shares of company stock worth $18,387,619. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.