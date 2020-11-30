Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.25.

Shares of JKHY opened at $157.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

