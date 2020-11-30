Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 58 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in NVR by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in NVR by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,668.25.

NVR stock opened at $4,120.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,530.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,206.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,782.27.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $56.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,919.98 per share, with a total value of $66,639.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung bought 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,211.37 per share, for a total transaction of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,433 shares of company stock worth $6,133,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

