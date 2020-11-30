Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 6,565 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in UDR by 34.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in UDR by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in UDR by 55.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 359,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 191.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Capital One Financial cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of UDR opened at $39.22 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

