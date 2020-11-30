Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.25% of Avis Budget Group worth $22,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after buying an additional 1,304,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 117.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 294,209 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 189.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $6,413,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 463,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,010,204. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.51.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.