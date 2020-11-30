Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Evergy by 465.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG opened at $55.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

