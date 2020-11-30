Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,651 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mylan were worth $37,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Mylan by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 3.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 2.1% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mylan stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. Mylan has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYL. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.
Mylan Profile
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
