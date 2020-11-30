Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,651 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mylan were worth $37,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Mylan by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 3.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 2.1% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mylan alerts:

Mylan stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. Mylan has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYL. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.