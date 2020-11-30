Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $110.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,573,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,532 shares of company stock worth $13,932,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

