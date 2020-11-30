Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,079,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,299,000 after acquiring an additional 90,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 3,018.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,903,000 after acquiring an additional 498,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $114.33 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In related news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $980,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,780 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

