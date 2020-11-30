Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Avnet were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 39.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 187.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 5,219.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

