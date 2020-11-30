Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 70.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $67.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

