BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 70.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $67.23 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.41.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.