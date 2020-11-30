BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 18,886 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.73.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

