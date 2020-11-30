Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,985 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $330,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,191.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,001.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

