NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $4,618,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,195.34 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,191.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,001.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.