Harspring Capital Management LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harspring Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.7% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,700,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $4,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,195.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,191.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,001.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

