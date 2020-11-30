Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $24.35 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $24,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.64.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $371.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

