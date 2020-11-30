Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,723,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $852,164,000 after acquiring an additional 56,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waters by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,510,000 after buying an additional 753,835 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 345,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,548,000 after buying an additional 48,827 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,130,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,512,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,776 shares of company stock worth $5,317,571. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $228.27 on Monday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $245.68. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.57.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

