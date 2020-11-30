O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,113 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,018,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

