Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 56,083 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 56,083 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Hess by 37.5% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 9.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Scotiabank cut shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

NYSE:HES opened at $50.77 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

