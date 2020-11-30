ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $109,541,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 112.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,744,000 after buying an additional 3,928,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $68,008,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,750,000 after buying an additional 1,373,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -716.07, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $3,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,918,458 shares in the company, valued at $63,097,061.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $15,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,458 shares in the company, valued at $55,859,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,162,513 shares of company stock valued at $29,639,016 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.02.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

